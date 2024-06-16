Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $82,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

RSP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.68. 4,557,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,987. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

