Pineridge Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

