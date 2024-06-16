Pineridge Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VFH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.