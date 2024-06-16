Pineridge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,718,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675,821 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.