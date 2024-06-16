Pineridge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,369. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $199.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $62.38.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
