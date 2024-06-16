Pineridge Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,192,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,455. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.