Pineridge Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %
Starbucks stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,192,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,455. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
