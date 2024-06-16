Pineridge Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. 461,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,691. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

