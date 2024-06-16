Pineridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 367 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 354,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60,878 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 137,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,330,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,983. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $373.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.