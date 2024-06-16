Pineridge Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 306,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,351 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,851. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

