Pineridge Advisors LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHQ stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 120,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,331. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

