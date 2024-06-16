Piper Sandler Lowers Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $13.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTLO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Portillo's Stock Performance

Portillo’s stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $741.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 334,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,609,000 after buying an additional 57,451 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

