PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BKRKF stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Friday. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,815. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.41.
