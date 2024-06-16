Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

NYSE PSTG opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,025.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after buying an additional 1,157,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after buying an additional 1,094,618 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after buying an additional 1,028,104 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

