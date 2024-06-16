Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Cut by Analyst

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

