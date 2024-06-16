Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Yext, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Yext in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Yext’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Yext’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

YEXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $634.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Yext by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

