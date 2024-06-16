Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE FL opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.