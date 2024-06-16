Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,510. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

