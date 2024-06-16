RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Sells $306,200.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,249,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 194.90 and a beta of 1.76. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $64.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,871,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,025,000 after purchasing an additional 143,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 168,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 242,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

