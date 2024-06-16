Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REGCP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

