Repare Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.40. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPTX

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $3.80 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $161.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.