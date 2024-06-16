Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

About Republic First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.