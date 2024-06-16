Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FRBK opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.
About Republic First Bancorp
