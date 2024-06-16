Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $252.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.13 and a 200 day moving average of $247.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

