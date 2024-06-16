Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Resonac Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHWDY remained flat at $22.40 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34. Resonac has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
About Resonac
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Resonac
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.