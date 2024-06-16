Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Resonac Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHWDY remained flat at $22.40 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34. Resonac has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Resonac alerts:

About Resonac

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.