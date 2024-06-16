Reviewing Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Commercial National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $138.72 million 1.44 $17.81 million $3.69 11.48 Commercial National Financial $27.39 million N/A $6.17 million $1.48 5.95

Citizens Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial National Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commercial National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Citizens Financial Services and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Citizens Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Services is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 11.63% 10.43% 0.97% Commercial National Financial 20.95% N/A N/A

Summary

Citizens Financial Services beats Commercial National Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

