Reviewing Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Nexa Resources and Lifezone Metals are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nexa Resources and Lifezone Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 1 2 1 0 2.00 Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.88%. Lifezone Metals has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 56.88%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.57 billion N/A -$289.35 million ($2.22) -3.52 Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 316.20 -$363.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nexa Resources and Lifezone Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Volatility and Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -11.81% -4.82% -1.53% Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lifezone Metals beats Nexa Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits. The company owns and operates six polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil; and one located in the State of Mato Grosso in Brazil. It also owns and operates three zinc smelters comprising one located in Cajamarquilla in Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil, which recovers and produces metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products, such as sulfuric acid. The company also exports its products. Its products are used in civil construction, transportation, energy, agriculture, health, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

