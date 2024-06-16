RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. RH updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

RH Stock Down 17.1 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $229.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.77 and a 200-day moving average of $274.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.85.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

