Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,900 ($75.13) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.40) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.43) to GBX 6,610 ($84.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.68) to GBX 5,900 ($75.13) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($98.05) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,301.25 ($80.24).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,219 ($66.46) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,451.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,389.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,910 ($75.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

