Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.89.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,244,560.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,382,174 shares of company stock worth $26,282,145 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

