Rodman & Renshaw Begins Coverage on Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Scilex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Scilex Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Scilex stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Scilex has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Scilex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jaisim Shah purchased 83,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at $83,112.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jaisim Shah purchased 83,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at $83,112.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Chun purchased 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scilex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Scilex by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Scilex by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

