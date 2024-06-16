Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

RYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

RYN stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Rayonier by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

