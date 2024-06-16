Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 46,335 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

WBD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 22,879,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,635,164. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

