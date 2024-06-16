Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 554 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $9.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,631.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,686.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,560.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,181.71 and a one year high of $1,810.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

