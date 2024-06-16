Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 781 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $27.82. 9,514,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.24.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

