Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,953. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.37. The company had a trading volume of 472,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,822. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $265.15.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

