Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.22 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,434. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.