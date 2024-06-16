Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.49 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 2,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after purchasing an additional 991,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 56.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 970,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Incyte by 842.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 854,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $62.11. 4,892,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.