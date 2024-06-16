Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 2,680,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

