Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,334 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $68,391,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 67.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,993,000 after buying an additional 2,279,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in FOX by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,748 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FOX by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $27,780,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $33.18. 2,410,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,653. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

