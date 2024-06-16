Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,189 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.68. The company had a trading volume of 269,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.02. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $191.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

