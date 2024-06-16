Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 734 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $326,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,990,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 4.0 %

MongoDB stock traded up $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.00. 1,884,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.23 and a 200 day moving average of $378.60. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.95 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.