Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,028 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,057,000 after buying an additional 50,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 513,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.