Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290,195 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.77. 469,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,829. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

