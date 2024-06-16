Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in May

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 583,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 704.7 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Down 4.8 %
OTCMKTS:SAXPF traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sampo Oyj
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.