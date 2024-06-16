Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in May

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 583,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 704.7 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:SAXPF traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.