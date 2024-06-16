Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,709,000 after buying an additional 65,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

