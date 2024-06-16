Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stake Boosted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Price Performance

SDGR traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 519,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,136. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

