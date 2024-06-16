Scotiabank Downgrades Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) to Hold

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.43.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

TSE:AND opened at C$38.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$757.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.43 and a twelve month high of C$45.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

