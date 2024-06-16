Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 82.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHIP shares. Noble Financial upped their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 4.6 %

Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $208.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.19.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Further Reading

