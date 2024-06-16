Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Talen Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TLNE

Talen Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TLNE opened at $116.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98. Talen Energy has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.