Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 39.8% in May

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Security National Financial stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 40,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,199. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 171.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

