SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE SN opened at 78.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 58.01. SharkNinja has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 80.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is 58.64.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

